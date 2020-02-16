Officials are at the scene of a vehicle fire after a car crashed into a train in Flint.
According to officials, the car crashed into the train at about 8:59 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at N Dort Hwy. and Richfield.
After the car hit the train, it caught fire. The car caught fire next to a tanker but fortunately it was empty.
Officials said a woman was driving the car, at this time her condition is unknown.
She was taken to Hurley Hospital for her injuries.
Officials said the railroad tracks will be closed during their investigation. They said that they cannot remove her car until the condition of the driver is verified, per police protocol.
Flint Police, Michigan State Police, and Lake State Railway responded to the call.
Stay with TV5, we will update you as we learn more.
