Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle that crashed into a house as well as a mailbox and fence.
On Monday, Jan. 14 at 6:50 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a home on S. M-30, south of Dundas Road, in Tobacco Township.
Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding and couldn't negotiate a curved section on S. M-30.
The vehicle ran off the west side of the road, hit a mailbox at one home, crashed through the fence of a second home, and struck a third house.
The vehicle came to rest against a tree in the yard at a fourth home.
The driver was identified as a 50-year-old man from Gladwin County.
He was taken by ambulance to the Gladwin Hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries.
The driver was lodged in the Gladwin County Jail pertaining to criminal charges related to the accident.
His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
There was nobody home at the residence when the accident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.