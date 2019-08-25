Classic car enthusiasts gathered for the third annual Street Fest Car, truck, and Bike Show on Sunday.
The cars were lined up at the plaza next to McDonald Cadillac GMC on State Street in Saginaw Township.
Organizers said the event is a way of bringing the community together.
"We like to bring people together, we're a family-organized car club and everything, said Trevontez Woodhouse. “Everybody's family, we treat each other like brother and sister."
Dozens of trophies were handed out including the six-foot-tall “best in show” award.
