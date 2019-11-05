A classic car was being towed down Court Street Tuesday morning when it came off the trailer and smashed into a Saginaw home.
It happened before 11 a.m. near Court Streeet and Wylie Court.
The car smashed into a home and tore up the front porch.
No one was injured.
