Authorities say a southwestern Michigan police officer has been struck by a car on a sidewalk.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the officer was with a group of investigators talking to neighbors Monday afternoon when the vehicle struck and injured him.
The department says other officers performed first aid on the injured officer, who was taken to a hospital to be treated. His condition is unclear. His name hasn't been released.
The department says a driver swerved to avoid another vehicle and went over a curb and struck an officer, who was walking on the sidewalk.
Investigators say alcohol and speed don't appear to be factors in the crash.
