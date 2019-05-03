Tesla is increasing the amount of money it will attempt to raise to as much as $2.7 billion.
The Palo Alto, California, electric car and solar panel maker said Friday that it's increasing the offer due to the response from Thursday's announcement that it would try to raise $2.3 billion.
CEO Elon Musk increased the amount of stock he would buy from $10 million, to $25 million.
The Tesla offer includes up to $1.84 billion in notes that pay 2 percent annual interest and convert to common stock in 2024. Also included are more than 3.5 million new shares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.