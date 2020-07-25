A woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan, authorities said.
The collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday when a car approaching from behind a group of three horse riders struck two of the animals, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.
One badly injured rider was taken to a hospital from the scene near the community of Moline about 15 miles south of Grand Rapids. That rider, 26-year-old Brittany Fender of Schoolcraft, died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Another horse rider suffered minor injuries and 22-year-old woman was driving the car wasn’t hurt, the office said. No arrests were immediately announced and the crash was under investigation.
