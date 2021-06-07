The Sanford Strong movement is adding some horsepower to their recovery efforts. Organizers say funds from Sunday’s car show will help rebuild the local community that was destroyed by last year’s flooding.
“It’s a beautiful day for a car show, we couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Mike Heistand, organizer of the fundraiser.
The Sanford community is continuing to recover from the historic flood, and this time they’re adding classic cars to the mix with the Sanford Benefit Car Show.
“A lot of people lost their homes completely, about every single business in the city of Sanford was affected one way or another,” Heistand said.
All proceeds from the event will go to Sanford Strong, an organization that has worked tirelessly to help families and businesses.
“We’re really thankful and honored that we were chosen as the recipients for his fundraiser,” Teresa Quintama, the Sanford Strong organizer said.
Quintama said the funds will help the organization to continue their efforts with rebuilding, labor supplies, and offsetting the costs for homeowners that were affected by the flood.
“There’s no one person or organization that can quite make everything whole, it takes all of us coming together to help each other out,” Quintama said.
Although it may take years to bring back lakes and dams, Quintama is hoping with more help from the community, residents will be able to fully recover and rebuild sooner rather than later.
“I really hope to see people getting closer to whole by the end of this year,” Quintama said.
If you missed the event and would like to donate, visit the Sanford Strong Facebook page.
