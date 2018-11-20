Some scary moments for local students.
Kingston School Superintendent Matt Drake said that at 7:45 a.m. a school bus was sitting on Hurd’s Corner Road, at the intersection of M-46 when a car slid into the bus at low speed.
The car was turning off M-46 in Tuscola County when it slid into the side of the bus, according to Drake.
There were around 40 students onboard at the time, but no injuries were reported.
