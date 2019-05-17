OVERLAND PARK, Kan (WDAF) -- A two decade-long mystery has been solved in Overland Park, Kansas.
A car stolen in the city in 1993 was discovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol inside of a barn, according to a tweet from Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.
The white ’91 Ford Mustang was reported stolen on Oct. 7, 1993. The owner is a man named “John R.” according to the original police report. He listed the value of the vehicle at the time as $17,000.
“Anytime a vehicle is listed in the computer system as stolen, it will remain that way, even 25 years later,” said Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department.
Lacy tells FOX4 that the department is currently trying to locate the vehicle’s rightful owner. The department shared a photo of what the car would have looked like originally on social media.
