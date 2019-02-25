Police say one employee was killed and another was injured at a suburban Detroit when a pickup truck struck them.
Troy Police Sgt. Meghan Lehman said the accident occurred Monday afternoon at a Jax Kar Wash as the vehicle was almost finished going through the wash. She says the truck was coming off tracks but still inside the car wash when the truck hit the employees, pinning one against a wall while the other bounced off the truck.
The employee who was pinned against the wall was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.
Lehman says there's no indication of an equipment malfunction.
The car wash closed after the accident, which remains under investigation.
