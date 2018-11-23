A Grand Blanc family is safe after waking up to a gas leak Thanksgiving morning.
The family’s carbon monoxide detector alerted them to the danger.
Firefighters confirmed there was a leak near the furnace.
“I’m not sure that we would’ve woken up,” said Rick McDaniel, homeowner.
He woke up to the carbon monoxide detector going off about 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.
The family called 911 and the Grand Blanc Fire Department came to check things out. That’s when they tested the area by the furnace and confirmed the family had a serious gas leak.
McDaniel said the furnace was 10-years-old and besides the alarm going off, there were no other signs of a problem.
“It’s definitely scary. We have three kids, 10, 8 and a 1-year-old. Where the furnace is at in the house it’s under those two bedrooms of the house,” McDaniel said.
Grand Blanc Fire Chief Robert Burdette said it was a close call for the family of five. He said since the weather has gotten colder the fire department has seen an uptick of these calls.
“We are seeing an increase. We could have anywhere from three to four calls on carbon monoxide a week,” Burdette said.
Burdette said carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can kill you and urges everyone to be proactive and get a detector.
“Prolonged exposure to small amounts of carbon monoxide can be detrimental to the body. You need to have these alarms. When you’re home you have them close to the sleeping areas and on every floor,” Burdette said.
The family believes the issue is caused from a faulty heat exchanger and they replaced their furnace on Friday.
Since this happened on Thanksgiving, McDaniel said the family had a lot to celebrate and be grateful for this year.
“We’re definitely thankful that it was about eight or nine years ago that my wife asked for a carbon monoxide detector for Christmas. The irony that happened on Thanksgiving is just crazy,” McDaniel said.
Experts recommend replacing the batteries on all of your alarms at least once a year.
