During an inspection, authorities from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found a high-tech card skimmer in Gladwin county.
The device was found at Cimarron Convenience Stores on 796 East M-30 in Gladwin. The device is operated via Bluetooth, which means a thief can access information without removing the device from the pump.
The credit card skimmers cannot be seen outside of the pump and were found inside where the devices can make a copy of the consumer’s credit card information.
"Bottom line, this is theft. The criminals are stealing someone's personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump," said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. "Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers pocketbooks and personal identification."
"The station owner had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape," said Craig VanBuren, MDARD's Lab Division Director. "Unfortunately, the thieves sliced through it, likely with some type of thin razor blade making it very difficult to see the cut."
MDARD will be working with the FBI and local law enforcement to track down the thieves. The department will continue to look for skimmers during every routine pump inspection.
If you think your information may have been compromised, please contact your banking institution immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.