Starting over in your career can be tough, and for one local single mom, it nearly caused an even bigger issue.
Her employer had downsized, leaving her on the search for another job. She was determined to get out there and apply for a position where she could continue providing for her family; but there was one problem, her professional wardrobe needed to be updated.
It’s a common situation that can be costly and overwhelming. But at a local career closet in Alma, the fix is free.
“It truly brought her to tears. She wasn't expecting the environment that she came to,” said Michelle Zombek, volunteer at the Career Closet.
It’s an environment that welcomes everyone with open arms, no questions asked. Women in need aren't required to provide any personal information, just their sizes.
“If you come in and say I'm looking to interview, we'll take you into the Suits Room. If you're saying I need to refresh my work wardrobe, we might take you into the Separates Room and help you find what you need,” said Sue Malone, Founder of the Career Closet.
Sue Malone is one of the original founders of the closet. She wanted to make a difference and provide hope to working women in need.
Through the generosity of the women in the community, the closet has been able to thrive. Everything inside, except for the racks, were donated.
“Who can afford to replace your wardrobe? Whether you're a well-paid secretary or working on the line, you need to replace your clothes. And we accept that,” said Malone.
The Career Closet in Alma accepts anyone for any reason, no questions asked. They’re also accepting more volunteers and monetary donations to keep the building up and running, and to continue providing clothes to women in need.
You can visit the Career Closet at 150 W Center St, Alma, MI 48801 or contact them at 989-968-4068.
