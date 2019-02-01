A woman was sentenced after an elderly man was abandoned at a McDonald’s in Mt. Pleasant.
Noha Hamze, from Sterling Heights, pleaded guilty to vulnerable adult abuse in the fourth degree on Jan. 7 and was sentenced to a 12-month probation period.
If she violates her probation, she will be sentenced to 30 days in prison.
She was also ordered to pay $475 in fines and costs.
Mt. Pleasant Police Officers were sent to a McDonald’s, located at 904 East Pickard, for a well-being check at about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2018.
Police said the staff directed officers to an elderly man, Roger Garza from Sterling Heights, who was sitting at a table by himself.
Officers learned he had an odor coming from him and it appeared he urinated in his pants.
Garza also had a bandage on his forehead with dried blood from the injury. He told officers that he fell down days ago and his caregiver, Noha Hamze, put the bandage on him.
Garza’s told officers that Hamze dropped him off at the McDonald’s and left him there.
Officers helped him out of the chair and took him to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department to take care of him.
Police believe he could not leave the restaurant as he had difficulty walking without a cane or walker.
MMR was called to the police department to treat Garza’s injury.
While paramedics were treating him, police said the injury appeared to be from a severe fall and Garza should have received medical attention when it first happened.
Paramedics also found severe sunburn on his torso, severe bruising, and a sore on his left elbow.
Mt. Pleasant Police made several attempts to call his Hamze but could not reach her at the time.
