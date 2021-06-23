On July 1, new auto insurance laws change for every resident in the state of Michigan and many people suffering from long-term health effects from an auto crash could soon lose benefits helping them get through their everyday lives.
"I'm just sad for Michigan and all the survivors that are impacted," said Cheryl Crump.
The new insurance law implementing new rules for no-fault auto insurance and medical coverage is set to lower insurance premiums, but Crump said it will negatively impact survivors.
"We're still being told that care will be provided, but when we look around us, we know that's not true,” Crump said.
Crump’s brother, Jerry Warren, suffered a traumatic brain injury more than 40 years ago.
"The car he was riding in was broadsided by a truck with a drunk driver and he was injured, went through a long rehab," Crump said.
Crump cares for Warren and even started her own home care business called Advantage Care in Millington so she could take on more patients who suffer from crash-related injuries. The new rules will reduce post-acute care rates by 45 percent.
The cut in rates is forcing Crump to close her business. Another problem is she isn't finding anywhere for her patients to go.
“I called Farmington Hills, Troy, Saginaw, Bay City, Flint, and they're all not taking auto no-fault right now until after July. Hoping for a change,” Crump said.
Crump worries her patients will be forced into nursing homes, along with the stress of laying off over a dozen employees.
"I've already notified my clients, their families and our workers that we will have to close on June 30. That will be our last day because of the cuts," Crump said.
There have been several legislative plans that would adjust the new law. At this time, nothing has been brought up for a vote, despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urging lawmakers to make last minute changes.
Crump said no matter what she will keep taking care of her brother but fears for the future.
“Most people find that if there is a reduction, it's very small and it's no way comparable to what what they've given up,” Crump said.
Whitmer's letter to the legislature on this issue is here:
