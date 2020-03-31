Carhartt will soon begin producing medical gowns and masks.
The Michigan-based workwear company said on Monday, April 6 it will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns. And on April 20, the company will begin manufacturing 2.5 million masks.
“Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years,” said Mark Valade, Chief Executive Officer at Carhartt. “We are humbled and honored to help all the essential workers serving and protecting us right now.”
Carhartt said it will continue to assist in production as long as those critical items are in short supply.
