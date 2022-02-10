Shelby Rancour, a recent graduate of Saginaw Valley State University’s Master In Public Health Program spent months doing research about nurses in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
“How do we start caring for those that we depend on to care for us,” Rancour said.
That question inspired Rancour to conduct this study of Health Status and Health Behaviors of Nurses in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Rancour gathered responses from 347 nurses taking part in the anonymous survey from April to July of 2021. A majority of the participants were married white women between 30 to 39 years old. She tells us some of the results are alarming.
“Over 40 percent of the nurses who responded are reporting 15 or more poor mental health days a month," Rancour said. "Over 40 percent of those being able to get in some physical activity aren’t even meeting 150 minutes or recommended exercise per week. We also have almost 25 percent that are doing no physical activity outside of their work-life.”
According to her findings, Rancour believes more needs to be done to help those who help us.
“These are all things that come into play that affect mental and physical health, and affect your mental functioning on the job every single day,” Rancour said.
Hope Tafel couldn’t agree more. She’s an ICU nurse at an area hospital. Tafel appreciates the fact that Rancour produced this study to bring the plight of nurses to light.
“Actually hearing someone say like ‘I care about these people and we need to as a community care about this profession.’ It means a lot,” Tafel said.
Since participants of the study were anonymous, we don’t know if Tafel took part. But she’s not surprised by its results.
“I’ve seen nurses go through so much stress and they don’t take care of themselves," Tafel said. "And I’ve seen them go through burnout. I personally have gone through almost burnout because I didn’t take care of myself.”
Tafel tells us there are times when her job can be a real struggle.
“There’s days that I don’t even get a lunch," Tafel said. "I’m on my feet for 12 hours, running blood, running all these medications to save a person’s life. I stand on my feet. At the end of the day my back hurts. I don’t want to go workout after that, I just want to sleep. There’s you know, the times that I don’t drink water and I really really feel that. And then when I don’t eat it affects my mood.”
Tafel believes hospital administrators can do more to promote a healthy lifestyle. Especially for those like her who don’t work during the day.
“We don’t get the whole cafeteria at night," Tafel said. "We get minimal choices. So having the fruits, having the vegetables, having salads, having the protein, having all that stuff, and having someone to say ‘Here, you know you need this, this is a better choice than going out and getting pizza.'"
And Tafel says visitors can do their part as well. Telling us a few simple words can go a long way.
“Going into the hospital, we know it’s not your best day, we know it’s not your loved one’s best day, but just saying ‘Thank you,’" Tafel said. "That’s the biggest thing.”
As for Rancour, she’s already met with hospital representatives in the area to discuss the results of her study in an effort to create health and wellness initiatives for nurses.
“Workplace wellness is no longer an option, it’s a necessity,” Rancour said.
It’s all part of her mission to give back to people who give us so much each and every day.
“We all know that we need them, and we want to make sure that they know that we appreciate their work, and we care about them as much as they care about us,” Rabcour said.
