Carman-Ainsworth Schools will be closed Friday as two students are under self-quarantine for COVID-19.
A Carman-Ainsworth parent told school officials Thursday that their child had potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.
On March 7 a Carman-Ainsworth middle school student and a Dye Elementary student had contact with someone who then tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11.
Both students were in school Thursday but are showing no signs of the virus. They are now under self-quarantine.
School officials are canceling school Friday and all school-related events through Monday.
They’re asking everyone to stay home if they’re sick, avoid contact with sick people, wash hands regularly and disinfect frequently.
