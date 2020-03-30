Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools will be serving student meals after school officials canceled it last week.
Starting Monday, March 30, meals can be picked up at Carman-Ainsworth High School outside of the front entrance and at Carman-Ainsworth Middle School outside of the auditorium entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The school district said it plans to distribute food on Mondays and Wednesdays through April 13.
There will no longer be pick-up services at any other location, the school district said.
Parents and students are advised to watch for updates on the school’s website and social media.
On March 24, the school canceled its food distribution after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
READ MORE: School district suspends food distribution after Whitmer issues stay-at-home order
