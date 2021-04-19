Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools will continue remote learning through Friday, April 23.
The school district said the decision was made due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in Genesee County. Carman-Ainsworth Schools hopes to switch back to hybrid face-to-face learning for all grades on Monday, April 16.
Food distribution will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at all Carman-Ainsworth school buildings, except at the Learn Community and Woodland School. There is an evening pickup at Carman-Ainsworth Middle School only on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Schedules are available on the Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools' website.
