Congressman Dan Kildee announced nearly $1.3 million will fund Carman-Ainsworth Community School’s Early Head Start program in Genesee County.
The $1,295,378 federal grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will support Early Head Start for 75 children and families.
The Early Head Start program promotes children’s development through services that support education, health, and family well-being. It’s administered by local public, private non-profit, and for-profit agencies.
The program includes child learning services in reading, math, and science. It also provides health and development screenings, oral and mental health support, behavioral and special needs services, and family services.
“When we invest in our children, we invest in their future. Early Head Start education opportunities give children and their families the resources they need for a brighter future,” Kildee said. “I am proud to announce this federal grant for Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools, which hosts incredible Early Head Start programs. I am grateful to the teachers, workers and volunteers who support our children every day.”
The funding is a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which Congressman Kildee helped pass and support.
