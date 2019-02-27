Due to poor road conditions, a Mid-Michigan school is dismissing early.
Carman-Ainsworth Schools will dismiss buildings at the following times:
- Carman-Ainsworth High School will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
- Carman-Ainsworth Baker Career Academy will dismiss at 2:15 p.m.
- Atlantis High School will dismiss at 2:00 p.m.
- Carman-Ainsworth Middle School will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
- Dillon Elementary and Dye Elementary will dismiss at 3:30 p.m.
- Randels Elementary and Rankin Elementary will dismiss at the normal time
All evening activities will continue as scheduled, according to the district.
