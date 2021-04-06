Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools is moving to virtual learning due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Genesee County.
Students will be learning from home starting Tuesday, April 6. The school district plans to return to hybrid face-to-face learning for all grades on Monday, April 19. Students and parents can find school schedules on the district’s website.
Food distribution will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all Carman-Ainsworth school buildings, except The Learning Community and Woodland School. There will be an evening pick at Carman-Ainsworth Middle School only on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
