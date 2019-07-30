After months of uncertainty, we now know a mental health facility will be staying in Mid-Michigan. But not without a few changes.
The Caro Center in Tuscola County will remain in Caro and will continue to hold about 84 patient beds, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
This comes after the state legislature announced funding in 2017 to build a new hospital at the Caro Center site. The new center was supposed to be finished in 2021 and serve 200 adults.
But early in 2019 the Caro Center dropped from about 150 beds to 84 beds as the state began to have concerns about staffing and accessibility.
In March 2019 the construction was paused so a consulting firm could review the project.
Following that review, the MDHHS is recommending keeping the center at 84 beds. To keep the state at 794 bed statewide, units at existing mental health facilities can be reopened at a low cost, according to state officials. Officials with the MDHHS said the reopened units will be at hospitals closer to larger cities, making the mental health care more accessible.
As part of the announcement, The Caro Center will see a large-scale renovation or new construction.
No additional staff will be needed at the center based on these recommendations.
The MDHHS said they will be increasing resources to community-based mental health programs to offer help to more people than the 55 additional beds would have served.
“These recommendations will sustain and strengthen the Caro community’s historic role in providing psychiatric care,” said MDHHS director Robert Gordon.
The recommendations are estimated to cost between $60 to $85 million. This is about $30 to $55 million less than the $115 million authorized by the legislature for the new Caro Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.