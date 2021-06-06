A grand opening for a mid-Michigan farmer's market. The city of Caro welcoming the new market to showcase local small businesses.
“Now we have a permanent home for people to establish their business and for the community to come and really support the local businesses and get involved,” said Lauren Amella, farmers market manager.
After moving around time and time again, the Caro farmers market now has a permanent place to call home on State Street Square under the Timber Pavilion.
“It’s been a really great turnout today,” Amella said. “We're trying to keep it an authentic farmers market here in Caro featuring handmade, homemade and homegrown produce.”
Along with local artisans and businesses, like Dragonfly Boutique.
“It’s been a really awesome day here. Lots of smiles that’s what’s been incredible to see people and be able to share that with the community,” said Heather Edington with Dragonfly Boutique.
Edington is one of more than 25 vendors. She said she's excited to be a part of today’s grand opening.
“I think everyone has been kind of waiting to get back out again and to be able to do stuff like this,” Edington said.
After a difficult year for many small businesses, she's encouraging everyone to shop local.
“Definitely come out and support local also support your farmers market,” Edington said.
