A 22-year-old Caro man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Tuesday.
It happened about 3 p.m. on M-53 near Bad Axe.
Huron County Central Dispatch received a call about an erratic driver forcing people off the road.
Sgt. James Hunt was in the area when the call came in and observed a Chevrolet Impala driving as reported, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.
Hunt tried to stop the vehicle but it continued southbound, using the turn lane to try and flee from him, Hanson said.
Bad Axe Police Officer Scott Zaleski joined in the pursuit.
Both officers determined the chase had to be terminated because it continued to escalate, Hanson said.
Hunt later located the vehicle in the driveway on Thompson Road in Verona Township while driving around the area.
He pulled into the driveway and confronted a woman who was believed to be the passenger. The woman turned out to be the fleeing driver's girlfriend and she eventually cooperated with the officer, Hanson said.
Law enforcement then received information about a person walking on Hellems Road, north of Thompson Road.
Bad Axe Police Chief Dave Rothe and Sgt. Kevin Knoblock then responded in an unmarked car and confronted the possible suspect.
Police determined the person walking was the suspect and they were able to apprehend him without further incident, Hanson said.
He was lodged in the Huron County Jail and his bond was set at $10,000 cash.
The suspect has since been identified as 22-year-old Jacob Mielcarek, of Caro.
On Wednesday, Mielcarek was charged for fleeing and eluding police, and operating under the influence of alcohol.
His bond was lowered to $7,500 or 10 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.