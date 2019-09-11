People across Mid-Michigan are still dealing with the pounding wind and rain we saw yesterday.
Caro Middle School is drying out after experiencing significant flooding.
“It was just so much rain in such a short time that the system just couldn’t handle it,” said Caro Schools Superintendent Pete Newman.
Newman knew it was going to be a wet Wednesday at the middle school.
Severe storms pounded the area, bringing tropical rains that left two to three feet of standing water in parts of the building.
“We had to have the carpet people come out. They were great, took care of us. None of the kids missed school. Everything started on time,” Newman said.
Newman told TV5 that this was some of the most intense rainfall he has ever seen during his time in Caro. He said he feels bad for the maintenance staff who worked so hard over the summer to get the offices in tip-top shape, only to have mother nature wash those efforts away.
“It’s shiny and beautiful and clean when the kids and the teachers come back. So yeah, it’s kind of disappointing to have to clean up after all the work that they did,” Newman said.
Newman said the problem is when the water falls, it flows downhill towards the middle school and he is trying to address the issue so that it can stop.
“We got to figure out if it’s a sewer issue, or it’s an engineering issue, or what’s going on there. But I’m working with some local contractors, engineering companies that are going to come out and help us out and make sure that we don’t have prolonged extensive damage in the future,” Newman said.
