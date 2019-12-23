Police in Caro made five arrests during a busy day on Sunday.
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash, operating while under the influence of drugs, a domestic violence by strangulation incident, felony drug possession involving cocaine and other drugs, and a felony of operating while intoxicated with two counts of child endangerment.
All five subjects were lodged at the Tuscola County Jail.
