Residents in Tuscola County were let down after hearing a local festival has been canceled for the third year in a row.
"Well, I’m disappointed actually. It did draw in a bit of business into the area," said Mike Kish, Caro resident.
Organizers announced the Caro Winter Fest at the Tuscola County Fairgrounds won’t happen in 2021.
"It's just something to do in the wintertime,” Kish said. “I mean, I understand with the coronavirus going around that you don't want a bunch of people in a beer tent. But you know, it would be entertainment which we've been lacking."
Organizers say they thought it would be best to call off the event given the current circumstances.
“We’re accustomed to dealing with the unknown of the weather, but this year we felt as if we were facing a double-edged sword. Every time we cancel it’s a loss for the community and our funding dollars," the Caro Winter Fest board said.
The new year will mark three years in a row without Caro Winter Fest. Bad weather was responsible for the first two. Uncertainty over what state mandates for COVID-19 would be in place this February is the reason for the third.
"It's a little bit of a bummer, but you know, people got to distance and so I don't want spread any bad things," one resident said.
"I’m sad that it's canceled but I understand," a second person said.
"I think it sucks. I think we need to go back to our normal lives," a third resident said.
For his part, Kish hopes Caro Winter Fest will be back in 2022.
"We don't have a lot of festivals,” he said. “We do have the pumpkin fest certainly and cars and crafts. But I think for the wintertime and all those months in between, the winter fest certainly drew a bunch of people here and it was something for everybody to get together and do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.