The Caro Community Schools Board of Education decided to temporarily shift to virtual learning for about two weeks.
The decision was in consideration of Tuscola County’s 27.3 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, the rising number of cases in those 19-years-old and under, as well as probable spring break travels and gatherings.
From Tuesday, April 6 to Friday, April 16, the school district will go to a completely virtual learning model. Students and staff will return to in-person instruction on Monday, April 19.
Students who attend tech classes at the TISD will continue those classes, as long as they are in session. Transportation will be provided from the Caro Community High School parking lot.
The meal distribution program will continue on Wednesdays. Families are asked to visit the school district’s website to place weekly food orders.
