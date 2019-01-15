The mild winter is being blamed for the cancellation of a beloved winter festival.
Organizers of the Caro Winter Fest announced on Tuesday, Jan. 15 this year’s festival has been canceled.
The festival was scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20 at the Tuscola County Fairgrounds.
One of the major attractions of the festival is the snowmobile races, which is the primary funding for the entire festival through race sponsors and the fans who come to watch the races.
“Though snow is not necessary for our event, cold temperatures are required,” said Monica LeValley, president of the Caro Winter Fest. “Winter temperatures finally arrived last week but despite the efforts of the volunteers who build the race track, we just can’t build a solid base for racing.”
Volunteers begin building the ice race track in early January.
“Ideally, the goal is to have a foot or more of ice for the two-day race format. The ground being frozen and snow help to ensure the track maintains its base until the event,” organizers said.
The mild winter weather has made it a challenge to build the track.
“We hate to cancel the event as we know it impacts our community as a whole, including businesses,” LeValley said. “But it’s just not feasible or cost effective for us to hold the event without some sort of racing format.”
