A traditional Mid-Michigan snowmobile race is canceled again this year.
The Caro Winter Fest said the season has been too warm to build race tracks on the ice near the Tuscola County Fairgrounds.
“The mild temperatures and crazy up and down weather never allowed us to get started on the track this year,” stated Charlie Wiltse, MIRA Vice President. “As we got closer to the event the forecast kept getting warmer, lessening our chances of building an adequate and safe race track.”
The races are overseen by the Midwest International Racing Association (MIRA).
This marks the second year in a row the event had to be canceled due to above normal temperatures.
Snowmobile races were supposed to start on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Caro Winter Fest has drawn in teams from across the state, Canada, and the Midwest.
Event organizers said consistent below-freezing temperatures for several weeks are an important part of the event to make sure racers are on the well-frozen ground. Ideally they look for 7" to 10" of ice.
