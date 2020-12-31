The 2021 Caro Winter Fest has been canceled.
In a press release, organizers cited uncertainty about whether state mandates during the pandemic would affect the event.
Winter Fest was scheduled for February at the Tuscola County Fairgrounds.
The series of snowmobile races started in 2009, but both 2019 and 2020's events were canceled due to weather conditions.
Organizers say they're now moving on to plans for the 2022 Winter Fest.
