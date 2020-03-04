A Mid-Michigan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Eaton County.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Monday, March 2 at 6:30 a.m. when an eastbound vehicle with two occupants tried to turn onto I-96 from West Saginaw Highway.
A westbound vehicle on West Saginaw Highway collided with the first vehicle.
One of the occupants inside the eastbound vehicle was taken to Sparrow Hospital and later died from her injuries.
Investigators identified her as 77-year-old Diane Romain from Caro.
Alcohol and speed could be factors in this crash according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash remains under investigation by Eaton County’s accident team.
