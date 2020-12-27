One person was arrested after a hit-and-run crash with a horse carriage.
According to officers, the driver of a White Jeep Compass and horse carriage were headed northbound in the 900 block of Main Street around 12:45 p.m. Sunday when the Jeep hit the carriage from behind.
The driver was thrown from the carriage and landed in the street, officers said.
The driver of the Jeep left the scene northbound on Main Street.
Officers said the vehicle has heavy front-end damage and the driver is believed to be a man.
The Carriage driver was transported to Covenant for treatment and his condition has not been released.
Less than two hours after the crash the driver of the Jeep was found by law enforcement in Genesee County.
Frankenmuth Officers went down to Genesee County to pick up the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.