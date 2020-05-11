The Carrollton Athletic Department is accepting returnable items in the football stadium parking lot.
Residents can deposit all returnable items in the Billy’s dumpster located behind the football stadium and high school. Glass items are prohibited.
Carrollton High School is located at 1235 Mapleridge Rd. Saginaw, MI, 48604.
The Carrollton Athletic Department thanks Billy’s Dumpster Service for donating the container for their use.
