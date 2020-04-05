Carrollton Public Schools has temporarily suspended its meal distribution for the week of April 6.
According to a Facebook post, the school system is in the process of taking steps to redesign pick-up, times, dates, and is working on getting all the necessary personal protection equipment in place for the staff.
Carrollton Public Schools said it intends to begin serving meals again as soon as all of the necessary plans, training, and items in place.
Carrollton Public Schools would like to thank residents in advance for their patients as they work to do what’s best for the team members, students, and the community.
If you need food in the meantime, the school system is recommending that residents dial 211 for information on where you can get a donation.
