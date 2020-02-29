Multiple people are displaced after a fire tore through a house in Saginaw County on Feb. 29.
"Very devastated," said Terri Magyar reacting to the fire that tore through her home. "I think I'm in shock still."
Terri Magyar said she's in disbelief about this morning's house fire. The Carrollton residence is split into apartments where multiple people were living.
She said everyone made it out of the home alive, including their pets.
"Between the two households, four dogs and five cats," said Magyar.
One of the cats almost did not make it and had to be resuscitated by fire rescue workers.
"One of our firefighters did mouth-to-mouth on the cat and revived the cat," said Carrollton Fire Department Captain Bill Weaver. "We were able to, with the assistance of Kochville and Zilwaukee, we got it under control."
Weaver said the fire stayed mostly contained to the upstairs of the home.
"It looks like electrical, it was confined to the upstairs, mostly to the attic," said Weaver.
He said even though everyone made it out okay, one of the first responders did get hurt.
"We did have one firefighter that sustained minor injuries," said Weaver. "He was transported to Covenant and he's doing well."
Terri said she's just glad nobody was seriously injured, but it's going to be tough moving forward.
"Any help would be appreciated," said Magyar.
