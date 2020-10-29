Carrollton Schools has decided not to back to in-person learning yet.
In a school board meeting on Wednesday, members votes to extend the virtual learning format through the first semester.
At this time, Carrollton Schools won't go back to the classroom until January 25, 2021 at the earliest.
The decision was made after the surge in COVID-19 case numbers Michigan has seen over the last few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.