The Carrollton Township Police Department is hiring crossing guards.
According to a post on their Facebook page, they are hiring at a rate of $11.00 per hour.
If you would like more information or to apply, click here.
The Carrollton Township Police Department is hiring crossing guards.
According to a post on their Facebook page, they are hiring at a rate of $11.00 per hour.
If you would like more information or to apply, click here.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.