An apartment complex in Carrollton Township is a total loss after a fire broke out late Sunday night.
Fire Chief Robert Tetloff said crews were called to the apartment building on Piper Drive near Bauer at 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.
Two people were rescued from the balconies of their apartments by state police and a Carrollton Township police officer.
Three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown, though Tetloff believes it was due to smoke inhalation.
Tetloff said the building is a total loss.
Multiple fire crews responded to the fire, including Saginaw, Kochville, and Zilwaukee fire departments.
