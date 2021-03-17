A Carrollton Township homeowner is now facing serious charges relating to the alleged animal abuse. 24 dogs were removed from deplorable conditions.
Bonnie Kanicki said the suspected illegal kennel was located at a home on Shattuck Road in Carrollton Township.
"Animals living in confinement. Crates that were far to small for the size of the animals. They had no food, no water, the were surrounded by a significant amount of feces. There were six animals that were located in a detached garage that were found in equally deplorable conditions," Kanicki said.
The Director of the Saginaw County Animal Control said the 24 adult dogs were removed from the residence on Monday. The homeowner is jail tonight on an unrelated charge.
Today, authorities said more information about the suspect. Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten said the suspect had been on law enforcement's radar for two years.
"He's in his early thirties and Carrollton Township he's been in the community since 2017," Oatten said.
Oatten said he will be meeting with the Saginaw Prosecutor's Office to see what criminal charges the suspect will face in this case. Kanicki said a tip that came into Michigan Humane in Detroit ultimately led to the rescue of these dogs.
Oatten said he is not surprised because most people won't put up with animal cruelty.
"We're trying to send a serious message, law enforcement in conjunction with animal control, that's not going to be tolerated," Oatten said.
Kanicki said all the dogs are at animal control and expected to be ok thanks to someone that saw something and said something.
"They are literally held hostage to circumstances they don't deserve and that are well beyond their control to be able to get out of. They would not have probably survived had they not been rescued," Kanicki said.
