Some residents in Carrollton Township received erroneous water and sewage bills.
Residents in billing cycle one received a past-due notice in the mail with an incorrect amount due for their water and sewer bill, according to the water/sewer billing department.
"We apologize for this and are working with our billing software company to correct the error. If your water/sewer account number ends in “-1”, you are in Cycle 1 and may call the Township Office at 754-4611 to get your correct amount due," the department said.
