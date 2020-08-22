The Carrollton Twp. Police Department held a tire drive on Aug. 22 to help residents get rid of their old tires.
The drive allowed people to drop off their tires at the township hall or call for curbside pickup.
Car, truck, motorcycle, bike and small household tires were collected.
The department posted that they collected just short of 200 tires.
