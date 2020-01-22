Carter Kits are special autism sensory bags created for first responders to help calm children at the scene of emergencies.
The kits were inspired by 5-year-old Carter Severs, of Frankenmuth, who has autism spectrum disorder.
The kits, which were launched in December, have been a hit in Mid-Michigan. But now they are garnering interest from across the nation.
On Feb. 3, the founders of Carter Kits are traveling to Cullman, Alabama where the town is going to equip 10 ambulances with the kits.
This will be the first out-of-state delivery of Carter Kits, said Andrew Keller, one of the founders of Carter Kits.
While in Alabama, Keller said they will meet with state officials to discuss expanding Carter Kits across the state.
Overall, about 20 states have reached out with interest in Carter Kits, Keller said.
In addition to the national attention, Carter Kits is expanding in Michigan.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Carter Kits received a $10,000 donation from 100+ Women Who Care-Mid-Michigan.
That money will be used to purchase 200-250 new kits, Keller said, adding those kits will stay local.
"Any money raised locally will stay locally," Keller said.
The non-profit is working with a graphic design company in Frankenmuth to help create the bags. They are also working with suppliers across the country to help reduce the cost of creating the kits.
When the first 10 kits were created they cost about $90 each, now they are down to about $60, Keller said.
“The community support has been unbelievable. We went into this with an idea of helping the communities locally and seeing where it went from there, but obviously there’s a clear need across the nation for kits like this. And we’re going to continue to do what we can to fulfill that need,” Keller said.
Overall, Carter Kits have raised about $15,000 from the community, Keller said.
