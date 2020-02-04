An organization aimed at helping first responders calm children with autism during emergencies is expanding its reach.
In December, TV5 was there for the unveiling of Carter Kits. Carter Kits are autism sensory bags filled with items like fidget devices and weighted blankets.
They were designed to keep those with special needs calm in traumatic situations.
On Monday, Feb. 3, former TV5 reporter Andrew Keller, Saginaw Firefighter Brandon Hausbeck, Saginaw Township Det. Justin Severs, and Severs' son Carter - who the kits were named after - made their first out-of-state delivery.
"Had no idea that just a quick two months later, not even quite two months, we could be in Cullman, Alabama today delivering 10 kits to Cullman EMS and having a discussion about potentially equipping every single ambulance in the state of Alabama with Carter Kits," Keller said.
The founders said they have already been contacted by agencies in more than 20 states.
"As long as we can get them out there to help people, that's what we care about," Keller said.
