You have probably seen Carvana's commercials.
Now the e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars is coming to Mid-Michigan.
The company has announced it is launching in 100 markets including Bay City, Midland and Saginaw.
"This expansion comes at a critically important time as COVID-19 fundamentally changes the way people view shopping for (and buying) a car including online browsing, quick financial approval, touchless home delivery, etc. And as quarantines and travel restrictions slowly lift, consumers are turning away from public transportation and ride sharing, and rather looking to get a personal vehicle to ensure added safety and health," the company said in a press release.
Customers can purchase a car online from their home.
The company has a seven-day return policy.
“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”
Carvana is also coming to other Michigan cities including Battle Creek, Jackson, Monroe, Muskegon, and Benton Harbor.
