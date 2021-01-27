Snow carvers are busy crafting for this year’s Snowfest.
"Well, it's not a competition. We're here to just produce a really good piece," said Sean Gallagher, snow carver.
He is one of 40 snow carvers taking part in this year's Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth. Gallagher is part of team Bay City.
Even though there's no pressure of competition, Gallagher and his team are eager to showcase their talent.
"We're just here to enjoy the craft, the art of the sculpture," he said.
The same goes for John Martinez. He's on a team representing Martinez Studio and UA local 85.
Martinez has taken part in Zehnder’s Snowfest for 28 years. He said it's strange without the crowds coming by to see his team in action.
"We're generally used to somebody standing out here talking to somebody almost all of the time and we lose a person like that,” Martinez said. “Now we're working full strength most of the time."
As far as snow sculpting goes, Martinez said the weather is just about right.
"The weather is as ideal as we can get it. If we can block that sun out just a little bit, it would be absolutely perfect," he said.
A spokesperson with Zehnder’s Snowfest saidthe snow sculptures will be complete by noon on Friday. As you can imagine, Martinez and Gallagher hope you'll stop by and take a look.
"We hope people come out and check it out though," Gallagher said.
Snowfest goes from Jan. 29 to 31 in Frankenmuth.
