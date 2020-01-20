Sawing, shoveling and hacking away at the snow.
Some carvers coming all the way from Wisconsin to show off their skills at Zehnder's Snowfest.
“We love it we love the creativity,” Christy Dunsmoore said. “We're all artists so we love being able to create on such a large scale and everyone is just like family here.”
It's Christy Dunmoore's 15th year carving ice at Snowfest and she says it’s the hospitality that keeps her coming back.
“They're just super friendly,” she said. “Always making sure you have everything you need, coming out to check on you.”
Something so simple, but makes long days carving a masterpiece go by a little bit faster.
“10-12 hours a day for 5-6 days so maybe 50 hours with 3-4 people,” Dunsmoore said. “So many hours.”
Although now it looks like a block of ice, once they're all finish it'll be a horse running alongside a stream to represent Birch Run.
“We did a little research and found out that Birch Run got its name by a stream running through birch trees,” Dunsmoore said.
And they're excited to bring that fun fact to life at Snowfest.
“So that's the fun part, when you get down to the form and you can put all the texture in,” Dunsmoore said. “That's when it comes to life.”
